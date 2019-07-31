Poachers held for hunting Arabian gazelles

STAFF REPORTER –

MUSCAT, July 31 –

Authorities in Oman arrested a number of citizens on Tuesday for hunting Arabian gazelles from the Al Sireen Nature Reserve. The arrests were made by wildlife inspectors from the Office for Conservation of the Environment at the Diwan of Royal Court in cooperation with Royal Oman Police.

“The poachers, during the raid, resisted the arrest and pointed guns at the officers in an attempt to flee the crime scene before they were arrested,” a statement said

They are facing several charges including poaching, threatening police officers by using fire arms, reckless driving and interrupting police officers while performing their duty.

The ministry urged citizens, expatriates and tourists to preserve wildlife and environment, warning that violations are punishable by a 2003 Royal Decree.

Killing, hunting or smuggling protected animals and birds is punishable in the

Sultanate by up to five years in prison and a maximum fine of RO 5,000.