Poachers held for hunting 10 Arabian gazelles in Dhofar

Muscat: A number of people were held on charges of violating wildlife law in two separate cases in the Governorate of Dhofar last week. Their weapons including bullets and torches were also confiscated.

In the first case, a number of people were caught red-handed after hunting 10 Arabian gazelles, 23 sandgrouse birds and 4 wild rabbits in the Al Shuwaimiyah area in Shalim and Al Halaniyat Islands in the Governorate of Dhofar.

In the second case, a number of people were busted after hunting 9 sand partridges in the Al Najd area in the Governorate of Dhofar.

The arrest was made by the wildlife inspectors from the Ministry of Environment and Climate Affairs jointly with the Royal Oman Police and a number of citizens.

Legal actions have been initiated against them.