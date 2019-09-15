Main Uncategorized 

Poachers held for hunting 10 Arabian gazelles in Dhofar

Oman Observer

Muscat: A number of people were held on charges of violating wildlife law in two separate cases in the Governorate of Dhofar last week. Their weapons including bullets and torches were also confiscated.

In the first case, a number of people were caught red-handed after hunting 10 Arabian gazelles, 23 sandgrouse birds and 4 wild rabbits in the Al Shuwaimiyah area in Shalim and Al Halaniyat Islands in the Governorate of Dhofar.

In the second case, a number of people were busted after hunting 9 sand partridges in the Al Najd area in the Governorate of Dhofar.

The arrest was made by the wildlife inspectors from the Ministry of Environment and Climate Affairs jointly with the Royal Oman Police and a number of citizens.

Legal actions have been initiated against them.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 4244 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Citizen arrested for sexual misconduct with expat girl

Oman Observer Comments Off on Citizen arrested for sexual misconduct with expat girl

Ministry warns against sale of toxic fish

Oman Observer Comments Off on Ministry warns against sale of toxic fish

Fani kills 12 in India before swiping Bangladesh

Oman Observer Comments Off on Fani kills 12 in India before swiping Bangladesh