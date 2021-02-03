Players, officials isolate after Australia Covid case

The Australian Open was again thrown into chaos on Wednesday when up to 600 players and officials were told to isolate and get tested after a worker at a hotel they are staying in became infected with Covid-19. Victorian state Premier Daniel Andrews said the man last worked at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Melbourne on January 29 and anyone there was considered a casual contact. “There is a number of about 500, 600 people who are players and officials and others who are casual contacts,” Andrews said. The precautionary move may not impact the Australian Open, which will start on Monday.

Related