Sports Tennis 

Players can ‘train’ in Australian Open quarantine

Oman Observer

Tennis Australia (TA) has been granted permission by the Victoria state government to allow players to train during their 14-day quarantine ahead of the Australian Open, local media reported on Friday. Organisers have been in lengthy discussions with authorities over the COVID-19 protocols to be established for those arriving in Australia ahead of the first Grand Slam of the year, which is slated to be held from January 18-31. State officials had confirmed the Melbourne Park tournament would go ahead, though it would likely take place a week or two after the scheduled start date and that players would have to undergo quarantine. The Age reported that players would be allowed to train during their quarantine period. — Reuters

You May Also Like

Top four class finish for AZ Racing in Qatar

Oman Observer Comments Off on Top four class finish for AZ Racing in Qatar

James’ epic start helps Cavs even series with Pacers

Oman Observer Comments Off on James’ epic start helps Cavs even series with Pacers

Oman beach hockey enthusiasts taste success

Adil Al Balushi Comments Off on Oman beach hockey enthusiasts taste success