Plastic bags for garbage collection exempted from ban

Muscat: The Environment Authority (EA) has issued a statement on alternatives for single-use plastic bags and some of the exemptions.

The bags covered by the ban are lightweight single-consumption plastic shopping bags and all kinds of decomposing bags, which are capable of disintegrating and disintegrating quickly in nature, but their chemical properties remain and as a result, the harm is greater on the environment.

The alternatives are paper and carton bags, canvas bags, cotton bags, and non-woven bags that are reused and available in the markets and shops.

Bags currently are the ones used for waste collection, bags for planting agricultural seedlings, bags for vegetables and fruits available in commercial centers, bags for meat and fish available in commercial centers, laundry bags, and bread packaging bags.

EA has urged everyone to search for suitable alternatives such as paper and cardboard bags and other containers for meat and fish until the exception on all plastic bags is lifted.