Beach Cleanup drive evokes good response

Muscat: A large amount of plastic bags, bottles, caps, and fishnets was removed during a random beach cleaning campaign conducted by some good Samaritans to mark the World Beach Cleanup Day that falls on the third Saturday of September every year.

Huge quantities of PPE waste, surgical face masks, coveralls, gloves, plastic bottles, cutlery, cups, furniture waste, carpets, tyres, etc were removed from the beaches during the campaign.

“Weekenders, please maintain our beaches clean and remember they are not your trash bins,” said Ammujam Raveendran, an active beach cleanup campaigner who is part of the ‘Save Oman Beaches’ that aims to hand over clean beaches to the jaywalkers.

Some 69 volunteers worked for two hours on an average during the drive. “Beaches are used for leisure and relaxation and we need to look after it,” said one group member.

According to the volunteers, the collected trash was transported in Be’ah vehicles.

“A large number of volunteers took part in the campaign following COVID protocols at the Azaiba Beach on Saturday,” said Augustin Delesalle, who spearheaded a cleaning campaign.

The group comprised volunteers from different nationalities including Omanis, Indians, Filipinos, French, and Germans. “This is a good example of cooperation among the citizens of the world,” said Augustin and Pablo Nivon, organisers of the campaign.

