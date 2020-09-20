Plastic and PPE waste removed from beach

Tonnes of waste mostly plastic materials and face masks were removed from Athaiba Beach in Muscat on Saturday in a campaign to mark the World Beach Cleanup Day, which falls on September 19. The trash included nets, chairs and other furniture

“Weekenders, please maintain our beaches clean. Remember they are not your trash bins,” said Ammujam Raveendran, who is part of the ‘Save Oman Beaches’.

“It took 69 people working for 2 hours to clean the beach. Beaches are to be used only for leisure and relaxation and we need to look after it,” the volunteers said.

They thanked Be’ah, the state waste management company, which hauled the waste pile from the beach to its facility.

“Our volunteers from across the world wore masks and we followed social distancing,” said Augustin Delesalle, who spearheaded the campaign.

The coming together of Omanis, Indians, Filipinos, French, and Germans is a good example of cooperation for a common cause, Pablo Nivon, one of the organisers said.

“We were able to collect more than 20 bags full of plastic bottles, diapers, used masks, fishing nets and the like,” the volunteers said.

KABEER YOUSUF

@kabeeryousef