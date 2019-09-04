Plans to make residential areas safer, better

Muscat: Muscat Municipality is trying to resolve the issues related to the housing of single expatriate workers, in residential neighbourhoods, by new townships near industrial areas. In a monthly report, Municipality Muscat said it is coordinating with the Ministry of Housing for the allocation of land to build a workers’ city through private bidding.

“Realizing their contribution to development, especially in the construction sector, efforts must be made to provide suitable accommodation with all facilities”. Other immediate measures include having a section in the lease agreement, where the use of the problem is to be mentioned, whether it is for families or bachelors.

The Muscat Municipal Council, in recent times, too discussed the need for tougher laws to regulate housing for single expatriate workers. The report adds that citizens who own the property is also partially responsible to ensure that they do not give shelter to single expatriate workers.

The residents of the area should notify of such problems for the municipality to directly take legal action against violators. The tenants who use the property to house single expatriates without the knowledge of the owner is also responsible for violations.

Muscat Municipality has been making efforts to reduce this problem through periodical inspection by its officers. It may be noted that a large number of single expatriate workers are residing without lease documents as municipality does not register lease agreement for single expatriates in residential areas.

In some cases, the lease is registered as a family residence but shared by expatriates in large numbers without the municipality’s knowledge. The report added that economic progress and the process of urban development have led to an increase in the number of expatriates.