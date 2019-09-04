Plans to make residential areas safer and better

Muscat Municipality is trying to resolve issues related to housing of single expatriate workers in residential neighbourhoods, by shifting them to new townships near industrial areas.

In a monthly report, the Municipality said it is coordinating with the Ministry of Housing for allocation of land to build a workers’ city through private bidding.

“Realising their contribution to development, especially in the construction sector, efforts must be made to provide suitable accommodation with all facilities.”

Other immediate measures include having a section in the lease agreement, where the use of the residence is to be mentioned, whether it is for families or bachelors.

Recently, the Muscat Municipal Council discussed the need for tougher laws to regulate housing of single expatriate workers.

The report added that citizens who own the property are also partially responsible to ensure that they do not give shelter to single expatriate workers. The residents of the area should notify of such problems to the municipality directly to take legal action against violators.

The tenants who use the property to house single expatriates without the knowledge of the owner is also responsible for violations.

The municipality has been making efforts to reduce this problem through periodical inspection by its officers.

It may be noted that a large number of single expatriate workers are residing without lease documents as municipality does not register lease agreement for single expatriates in residential areas. In some cases, the lease is registered as a family residence but shared by expatriates in large numbers without municipality’s knowledge.

The report added that economic progress and the process of urban development have led to an increase in the number of expatriates.

According to the latest statistics, there are more than 1.9 million expatriates in the country (42 per cent), which calls for an urgent need to provide housing for these workers, especially in Muscat.

One of the main problems faced because of workers’ housing in residential areas is the sharing of the accommodation, often exceeding the actual capacity of the apartments, the report said.

The staying of single expatriate workers to in such areas leads to problems such as overcrowding and disturbances, the report added.

According to the Article 31 (D) of Local Order 23/92 on regulation of buildings in the Governorate of Muscat stipulates that no housing complex or building shall be allowed as residence of workers or bachelors.

At the same time, Article 101 of the Local Order says, “No building shall be constructed or used except for which the permit was issued and consistent with the usage category and the planning structure of the area’’.

