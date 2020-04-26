Plans for ‘labour city’ in Muscat to gather steam

Muscat: Expatriate bachelor accommodations and camps have brought in concern of further community spread, especially in maintaining isolation and quarantine.

For the moment, authorities from the Ministry of Health and Muscat Municipality have tried to address the issuing by intensifying the Covid-19 tests among this section of the society.

A Muscat Municipality official said at the press conference on Thursday that the need for having labour camps outside the residential areas has become more important now than ever.

“There is a discussion by the concerned authorities at all levels about the expatriate workers’ accommodation and we seek to reach the stage of establishing worker’s cities outside the residential areas,” said Dr. Shawqi bin Abdulrahman al Zadjali, deputy general of health affairs, Muscat Municipality.

For creating a city for workers close to their worksites, Muscat Municipality has been coordinating with the Ministry of Housing to allocate a land plot to build a Labour City in an area of 250,000 sqm m for which the private sector will be invited to bid for the construction and management.

The local order 23/92 of Muscat Municipality states that it is not permitted to establish complexes or buildings for single expatriate workers in residential or commercial residential areas.