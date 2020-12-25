Planning to go out?

As the nation is all set to kick start on the first vaccination programme on Sunday, people have been urged to lead a normal life and can go out exploring within the COVID-19 protocol as it can support the ailing tourism sector to a great extent.

Families can stay safe outside during the COVID-19 if certain precautions are followed such as wearing mask properly, using sanitiser, avoiding handshakes, and maintaining social distance, affirms the UNICEF.

Staying physically active is one of the best ways every member of the family can keep their minds and bodies healthy.

“The risk of transmission is considered much lower outdoors compared to enclosed indoor spaces, but what is also important is the precautions people should take, such as keeping at least one metre away from each other, wearing a fabric mask, frequently washing hands and self-checking for any COVID-19 symptoms before going out,” a UNICEF representative has said.

PLANNING A DAY OUT?

Most importantly, when planning outings, try to avoid peak times and crowded settings and take routes that are less congested wherever possible. Remember to not only follow the COVID-19 precautions but also to remind the family members to adhere to the safety measures.

“There’s no harm in going out with family but strict adherence to COVID-19 protocol needs to be maintained,” a representative of Ministry of Health (MoH) said, adding that “a small bottle of hand sanitiser with at least 60 per cent alcohol, disinfecting wipes, tissues, extra fabric masks and a minimum of 1 metre distance from outsiders needs to be maintained.”

WITH A SMALL GROUP

OF CLOSE FRIENDS?

Is it safe for your family to spend time with a small group of friends? Is one of the main questions most of the people have.

UNICEF advises that for any in-person socialising, it is best to keep it outdoors and keep it short. Keep the group very small with the same family member or friend who you are confident also practises everyday preventive measures.

If you live with people who have an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19 such as older family members, grandparents, family members with underlying medical conditions, the whole family should take extra precautions to protect them. This may include limiting your children’s contact with other people including their playmates. If this is difficult especially when children return to school, keeping your child apart from those family members wherever possible is an advisable step.

“But make sure, you explain to the children why you made that decision and why it matters.”

EATING OUTSIDE?

Remember to bring one’s own food and utensils if you decide to eat outside. And if this is not possible, choose the safest food option, such as take-out rather than eating indoors. Don’t forget to wash or sanitise your hands before and after eating. Also, once you come home, make sure to first wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

USING A PUBLIC TOILET?

Always encourage your family to use the toilet before leaving your home and try to minimise using public ones, as you don’t know how crowded they may be. If you need to use a public restroom, keep a distance of at least 1 metre from others, wear a mask and wash your hands with soap and water immediately afterwards. If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitiser.

SWIMMING IN A POOL?

If you are considering going swimming with your family, first check the latest guidelines from your local authorities, which may vary depending on the local level of disease transmission. Taking into consideration the location of the pool, how crowded it is, your kid’s age as far as physical distancing is concerned, and check if the swim area has measures in place to prevent the spread of the virus and other health hazards, you can venture into the water and allow other members of the family to take a dip.

Ultimately, the preventive measures are what do matter and one’s own personal safety, safety of family members and the safety of the society should always be in focus because, as the MoH has recently warned, “virus has not gone far from us, any carelessness can trigger it again.”