Plane crash drill off Azaiba beach today

Oman Airports will conduct an emergency exercise, simulating the crash of a plane at off Al Azaiba Beach in Muscat as part of its commitment to implement the highest standards of emergency response as per the procedures followed in the airports of the world.

The exercise will be held under the supervision of the Public Authority of Civil Aviation.

Oman Airports said that the exercise will be on October 16 from 9 am to 6 pm and there will be intensity in the movement of ambulances and emergency from and to the airport and the neighbouring streets of Al Mouj to the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre during the period.

Oman Airports said that all necessary preparations have been made in cooperation with all strategic partners to ensure that the operation of the airport and traffic in the areas referred to during this period are not affected.

Oman Airports reported that this exercise comes in partnership with its strategic partners in the Royal Oman Police and the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Health and the Public Authority for Civil Defense and Ambulance, Oman Aviation Group, Oman Air, Oman Ground Handling, Al Mouj Muscat and Oman Sail.

