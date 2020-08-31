Main World 

Plane carrying Israeli, US officials lands in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: A US-Israeli delegation including White House advisor Jared Kushner arrived in Abu Dhabi, which is also a historic first direct commercial flight between the UAE and Israel,

The word peace was written in Arabic, English, and Hebrew on the cockpit of the plane of Israel’s national carrier El Al that took off around 11:20 am (0820 GMT).

“While this is a historic flight, we hope that it will start an even more historic journey in the Middle East and beyond,” Kushner, who is President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and a key architect of his Middle East policy, said before boarding.

“The future does not have to be predetermined by the past. This is a very hopeful time.”

The flight number El Al 971 is a reference to the UAE’s international dialing code, and the return flight, set to leave Abu Dhabi on Tuesday morning, is El Al 972, matching Israel’s dialing code.

The Israel-UAE agreement to normalize ties was announced by Trump on August 13, making the UAE the first Gulf country and only the third Arab nation to establish relations with Israel. Agencies

