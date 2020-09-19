Plan to review labour regulations

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Labour is planning to review the legislation to regulate the labour market in its efforts to improve working conditions that will benefit the national workforce.

“The new regulations, to be rolled out in cooperation with other relevant authorities, will be in line with professional standards that can stimulate the work environment and contribute to the national economy”, the ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, a review of the legislation is required in view of the current situation that demands to improve the labour market conditions and provide job protection to the national workforce.

The ministry, while confirming that the work contracts of the Omani nationals in private sector establishments are registered online, it said the process is done with the agreement of both parties.

The rules mandate that the agreement with the new employee should be registered online following which a notification will be sent to the candidate to accept or reject the contract.

The Ministry also stated that the terms of the contract resulting from the wages and bonuses will be determined by agreement between the two parties to the contract without interference by the Ministry.

However, the parties should commit themselves to the minimum wage law that has been stipulated in the Omani Labour Law.

Last week, Shaikh Nasr bin Amer Al Hosani, Under-secretary of the Ministry of Labour, said that the ministry in coordination and cooperation with all government agencies across different economic sectors will replace the expatriate workforce with Omanis.

While meeting officials of private health institutions, money exchanges and banks operating in the Sultanate, he called for the need to train the Omanis workforce and prepare themselves to take over from the expatriates and take advantage of all job opportunities available for employment. “Private sector companies should speed up the replacement process,” he said.