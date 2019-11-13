Pizza Hut’s 43rd outlet opens in Muscat’s Al Amerat

MUSCAT: Pizza Hut has added yet another outlet to its rapidly expanding chain of quick-service restaurants in the Sultanate — a testament to the growing popularity of the world’s most iconic pizza brand in the country.

The newest store — the 43rd so far — is now open in the fashionable Phase 6 neighbourhood of Al Amerat in Muscat Governorate. Services are limited to deliveries and takeaways only, but patrons looking for a dine-in experience can always check out Pizza Hut’s existing outlet in Al Amerat, located near Al Maha filling station.

As with all of Pizza Hut’s restaurants, the new outlet offers an appetising menu of Pan, Thin n’ Crispy and Stuffed Crust pizzas served with toppings of mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, sweet pineapple, jalapeno and tomatoes, as well as beef, pepperoni, chicken and mozzarella cheese. All of the ingredients — ranging from fresh vegetables to yummy meats — are carefully sourced, processed and supplied in accordance with Pizza Hut’s unrivalled standards for quality, hygiene and nutritive value.

Complementing this range is a wide selection of salads and starters that are an integral part of Pizza Hut’s delectable menu. These are freshly prepared by a well-trained culinary team with skillsets that enable them to pack Pizza Hut’s signature flavours into the franchise’s distinctive offerings.

Related