Pioneering Indian city ditches cars for clean air

Anuradha Nagaraj –

Every Saturday, Shankar Yadav dusts off an old bike and pedals to work, reliving his carefree schooldays and hoping fellow Indians will join him in ditching cars to protect the planet.

In one of India’s most ambitious such plans, Ranchi city’s ‘har shanviar, no car’ — every Saturday, no car — campaign goes well beyond other towns that have banned cars from a few lanes for set hours of the weekend, but risked nothing more.

“We are a small city and studies have shown that most residents live within a 5 km radius of their workplace, school or markets’’, Yadav, a deputy commissioner with the Ranchi Municipal Corporation, said.

“Though there is no law to implement this idea, we are hoping that people will embrace it because it is very doable here. Barring the elderly, our analysis shows that most people can easily switch to a bicycle or walk.”

The scheme kicked off this month, a small-city initiative in a vast country that faces ever-worsening pollution.

Ranchi is among many Indian cities trying new ways to tackle this worsening air quality — be it with pop-up cycle tracks, free cycle repair clinics or pedestrian-only streets.

Akanksha, a first-time rider in Ranchi, said she enjoyed the ride and was “quite excited” by the eco-rationale, too.

“I did have to deal with the city traffic and the pollution, but am hoping as the idea catches on, these problems will get addressed’’, said the music teacher, who goes by just one name. “I think cycling with a guitar might be difficult — but I definitely wanted to set an example for my students.”

The cost of inaction is steep. Bad air was linked to 1.24 million deaths, or one in eight of those who died, in India’s latest nationwide pollution study.

Ranchi, the captial of eastern Jharkhand state with an urban population of 1.5 million, has ambient air pollution levels that are seven times higher than World Health Organization (WHO) recommended standards, according to studies.

It has also been identified by the National Clean Air Programme as one of 122 “non-attainment cities” that consistently fall short of national standards.

“It is a welcome move and heartening to know that smaller cities are starting these initiatives’’, said Sarika Panda, who set up the country’s first lasting car-free initiative in 2013.

— Thomson Reuters Foundation