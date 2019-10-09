Football Sports 

Pioli replaces Giampaolo at AC Milan

Oman Observer

Fallen Italian giants AC Milan on Wednesday appointed Stefano Pioli as their new coach a day after his predecessor Marco Giampaolo was sacked after just seven games in charge. The 53-year-old former Inter Milan boss arrives on a two-year deal, reported to be worth in the region of two million euros ($2.2 million) a season. Giampaolo was fired after just 111 days in the job as the former seven-time European champions slipped to 13th place in Serie A, following a run of four defeats in seven games.

