Photography club members honoured

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth held a ceremony to honour the winners of the Youth Proficiency Award in Muscat on Tuesday. The ceremony was attended by His Highness Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham bin Tarik al Said, Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth, a number of officials, and ambassadors. The Ministry honoured Qomra Photographic Club of the National University the Young Proficiency Award for youth initiative category in the field of culture. Students of Qomra Club participated with the initiative of an annual exhibition included photographs by members of Qomra accompanied by an art competition for the youth of various colleges and universities.

