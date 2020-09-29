Photo slideshow of late Kuwait Emir with the late HM

Oman Observer
To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated
observer has 8079 posts and counting.See all posts by observer
You May Also Like
Plus calcium from food (unlike supplements) won up your risk
Oman Observer Comments Off on Plus calcium from food (unlike supplements) won up your risk
Son detained after killing his father in Oman
Oman Observer Comments Off on Son detained after killing his father in Oman
There not as much mobility as there is here
Oman Observer Comments Off on There not as much mobility as there is here