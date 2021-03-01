Philippines starts vaccinations but supply and demand uncertain

MANILA: The Philippines kicked off its Covid-19 vaccination programme on Monday, with health workers the first to be inoculated in a delayed campaign as the country tries to secure supplies to address one of Asia’s most stubborn coronavirus epidemics.

Healthcare workers in six government hospitals in the capital region received Sinovac Biotech vaccines donated by China on Sunday, the only doses the Philippines has received so far.

“You truly are the heroes during this time of the pandemic so it is just right that you be the first in line to receive the vaccines’’, Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque told health workers.

The Philippines has reported 576,352 Covid-19 cases overall, including infections with the more infectious British coronavirus variant. It has recorded 12,318 deaths.

It aims this year to inoculate 70 million of its 108 million people to achieve herd immunity and reopen an economy that in 2020 saw its worst contraction on record, due largely to tight restrictions on movement in place since mid-March. — Reuters