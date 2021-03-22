Main World 

Philippines reimposes domestic travel restrictions

Oman Observer

Domestic travel restrictions are returning to the Philippines’ capital region and four nearby provinces, the government announced amid a surge in coronavirus infections. The travel ban to and from metropolitan Manila and the nearby provinces of Rizal, Bulacan, Cavite and Laguna will be in effect from Monday until April 4, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said. “Only essential travel in and out of the areas will be allowed,” he said. Large gatherings, including religious events, are again prohibited, while weddings, baptisms and funeral services are allowed, but with attendance limited to 10 persons. — dpa

You May Also Like

UN report finds violations of South Sudan arms embargo

Oman Observer Comments Off on UN report finds violations of South Sudan arms embargo

Mind is just a bunch of neurons

Oman Observer Comments Off on Mind is just a bunch of neurons

Steps planned to ease task of anti-begging squad

Oman Observer Comments Off on Steps planned to ease task of anti-begging squad