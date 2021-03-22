Philippines reimposes domestic travel restrictions

Domestic travel restrictions are returning to the Philippines’ capital region and four nearby provinces, the government announced amid a surge in coronavirus infections. The travel ban to and from metropolitan Manila and the nearby provinces of Rizal, Bulacan, Cavite and Laguna will be in effect from Monday until April 4, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said. “Only essential travel in and out of the areas will be allowed,” he said. Large gatherings, including religious events, are again prohibited, while weddings, baptisms and funeral services are allowed, but with attendance limited to 10 persons. — dpa