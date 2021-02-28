Philippines receives first Covid-19 vaccines from China

MANILA: The Philippines received 600,000 vaccine doses from China on Sunday, kickstarting the country’s inoculation drive despite concerns over the Sinovac jab’s effectiveness. Top government officials and health workers will be the first on Monday to receive the Chinese-made vaccine — called CoronaVac — just days after the drug regulator approved it for emergency use.

President Rodrigo Duterte, whose government has been under fire over delays in procuring vaccines, oversaw the delivery of the doses at a military air base.

Around 525,000 doses of the AstraZeneca jab were also due to arrive on Monday as part of the COVAX global inoculation programme and will also be offered to healthcare workers.

The regulator did not recommend CoronaVac for healthcare workers due to its comparatively low efficacy.

An advisory group to the Philippine government allowed it to be offered to those willing to take it, but many nurses and doctors are reluctant and have opted to wait for other vaccines.

In the Philippine General Hospital, one of the country’s main facilities treating Covid-19 patients, only 10 per cent of staff were willing to be inoculated with the Chinese-made vaccine, spokesman Jonas Del Rosario said.

It was far from the 94 per cent who registered to take the Pfizer-BioNTech jab, said Del Rosario, who himself opted not to take the CoronaVac shot.

The hesitancy is not new in the Southeast Asian nation, which has struggled with vaccine programmes in recent years.

The Philippines was the first country in 2016 to deploy the dengue vaccine Dengvaxia, but a botched rollout led to unfounded claims that several dozen children had died from the jab. — AFP