Philippines declares health emergency

The Philippines has declared a health emergency amid anxiety that a coronavirus (COVID 19) is spreading undetected in Manila and nearby areas.

The country announced 10 new confirmed cases, bringing the total to 20.

The health emergency releases funds to help local governments prepare for a massive community spread. It also eases rules on the procurement of testing kits, masks and other resources public health workers may need to combat the virus.

The Philippines’ first case of community transmission involves a 62-year-old male Filipino who had not traveled abroad recently. His 59-year-old wife has also been infected