Main World 

Philippines declares health emergency

Oman Observer ,

The Philippines has declared a health emergency amid anxiety that a coronavirus (COVID 19) is spreading undetected in Manila and nearby areas.

The country announced 10 new confirmed cases, bringing the total to 20.

The health emergency releases funds to help local governments prepare for a massive community spread. It also eases rules on the procurement of testing kits, masks and other resources public health workers may need to combat the virus.

The Philippines’ first case of community transmission involves a 62-year-old male Filipino who had not traveled abroad recently. His 59-year-old wife has also been infected

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 5399 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Election campaigning underway in Japan as Abe takes on Hope

Oman Observer Comments Off on Election campaigning underway in Japan as Abe takes on Hope

May faces new Brexit resistance in N Ireland

Oman Observer Comments Off on May faces new Brexit resistance in N Ireland

Australia warns of encrypted apps in terror plots

Oman Observer Comments Off on Australia warns of encrypted apps in terror plots