Philippine Embassy in Oman to remain temporarily closed

Muscat: The Philippine Embassy in Oman has announced the temporary closure of the mission, for the disinfection of the premises after one of its members tested positive for COVID-19.

This precautionary measure is being taken in the interest of the safety of the general public and Philippine Embassy personnel, and to allow them to undergo PCR tests.

No frontline services will be provided by the Consular Section on March 15 and 16.

The Philippine Embassy (Consular Section) will resume normal operations on Monday, March 17, 2021.