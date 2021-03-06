Philippine Embassy in Oman to remain closed tomorrow   

Muscat: The Philippine Embassy in Oman has announced the temporary closure of the mission on Sunday, for the disinfection of the premises after one of its members tested positive for COVID-19.

This precautionary measure is being taken in the interest of the safety of the general public and Philippine Embassy personnel, and to allow them to undergo PCR tests.

No frontline services will be provided by the Consular Section and the Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO) on Sunday.

Affected applicants of both sections with appointments for this Sunday will be re-scheduled by the respective frontline units.

The Philippine Embassy (Consular Section) will resume normal operations on Monday, March 8, 2021. POLO, however, will remain closed until Monday.