Phase 3 of serological survey from today

The third phase of the national serological survey will begin on Sunday, the Ministry of Health said. The survey will be conducted in four stages and it may be noted that each stage has its importance in highlighting the evolution of the pandemic in the Sultanate.

“While we emphasise the need for individuals to participate in the survey, no mandatory isolation or wearing of tracking bracelets will be imposed on the participants,” it said. The second phase of the National Serological Survey was launched on August 16.

The results of the first phase of the national serological survey conducted by the Ministry of Health found that six per cent of the population in the Sultanate was exposed to coronavirus. The infection was prevalent more among non-Omanis with 8.7 per cent testing positive and Omanis accounting for 3.9 per cent.

The survey is useful as it helps the government in estimating the proportion of the population that might have been exposed to the virus causing coronavirus disease, and developed immunity to it.

This is done by checking for antibodies against Sars-CoV-2 in blood samples. The cross-sectional survey includes all parts of the Sultanate, Omanis and expatriate volunteers whose blood samples are collected and tested as part of this exercise.

The survey will also benefit a lot in planning for the future in case vaccines are found in the coming six months. The Governorate of Muscat will have twice the number of samples because of the population density and other factors.

Among the governorates, Muscat and Al Wusta governorates had the highest prevalence of the disease at 9.2 per cent rate each.

Launched in July, the first phase of the study revealed that the number of infections in the Sultanate is estimated at 276,685 (those who have symptoms and those who did not show symptoms).

The Ministry of Health stressed the need for sustained participation of citizens and expatriates in the survey is necessary to complete the survey process successfully.

