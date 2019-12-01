Pharma conference tomorrow

MUSCAT: The Oman Pharmaceutical Conference 2019 will be organised by the College of Pharmacy on December 3 and 4, at the college campus, Muscat, under the theme “Empowering Pharmacists in Healthcare and Medication Safety.”

The conference will be inaugurated under the auspices of Dr Hilal Ali al Hinai, Secretary General of The Research Council. The dignitaries from the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Higher Education will grace the occasion.

The keynote address will be given by Dr Suresh Madhavan, Dean and Professor, System, College of Pharmacy, University of North Texas Health Science Centre, Texas, USA. He will be speaking on the topic “Empowering Pharmacists for Innovative Roles in Healthcare and Medication Safety in Oman”.

Related