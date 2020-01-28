Business 

Pfizer reports Q4 loss on lower sales

Oman Observer

NEW YORK: Pfizer reported a fourth-quarter loss on Tuesday on lower sales but said the company was on track to reengineer itself to focus on new game-changing pharmaceuticals.
The pharma giant reported a loss of $337 million for quarter ending December 31, compared with a loss of $394 million in the year-ago period.
Revenues fell 9.2 per cent to $12.7 billion.
Pfizer reported growth in several key drugs, including Eliquis, which prevents blood clots, and Xeljanz, which is used to treat rheumatoid arthritis and has been launched in some places to address ulcerative colitis.
However, Pfizer said the drop in sales reflected an operational decline of $1.1 billion as other products faced competition from generics after losing patent protection.
Shares of Pfizer fell 1.5 per cent to $39.56 in pre-market trading. — AFP

You May Also Like

Oil prices edge higher as Opec hints at deeper output cuts

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oil prices edge higher as Opec hints at deeper output cuts

OPWP to study gas imports for power sector

Conrad Prabhu Comments Off on OPWP to study gas imports for power sector

GE cutting staff ahead of new CEO’s Monday overhaul

Oman Observer Comments Off on GE cutting staff ahead of new CEO’s Monday overhaul