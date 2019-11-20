Petroleum Development Oman signs five MoCs with key partners

MUSCAT, NOV 20 – Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) is forming new partnerships with key stakeholders to collaborate in the areas of intellectual property, capability building, human resources, media and communication. The Company on Wednesday signed five agreements with partners to share expertise through on-job training opportunities, workshops, visits, secondments and collaborations on joint projects. These included the Ministry of Information, the Public Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Riyada), Omantel, the Omani Society of Intellectual Property and the National Youth Committee.

The two-year Memorandums of Collaboration (MoCs) were signed at an official ceremony held under the auspices of Ali bin Khalfan al Jabri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Information, at PDO’s Knowledge World venue in Muscat. PDO Managing Director Raoul Restucci, who signed the MoC with the Ministry of Information, said: “These agreements reaffirm the importance of collaboration between PDO and key stakeholders. It is critical that we strengthen partnerships in areas where we could all benefit from greater leveraging and co-operation.”