Petrol station in Barka faces legal action for hiking fuel prices

Muscat: The Directorate of Consumer Protection in Barka issued a violation against a petrol filling station for hiking the prices of fuel.

As per the details, it all began when the consumer protection authority received a tip-off that one of the petrol stations in Barka began applying the new fuel tariff prior to the designated time.

Consumer protection officials launched an investigation into the incident confirming that the petrol station applied the new fuel prices four hours early. The officials took legal action against the petrol station for violating the consumer protection law and hiking the price of a commodity.

The Public Authority for Consumer Protection has called upon all petrol stations to stick to the prescribed prices of fuel and respect the laws that protect the rights of consumers, affirming that it won’t relent to apply the legal procedures prescribed by the law in order to ensure the rights of the consumers.