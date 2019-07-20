Petrofac delivers on $1.25bn Rabab Harweel Project

MUSCAT, JULY 20 – Petroleum Development Oman’s (PDO) Rabab Harweel Integrated Project (RHIP) has entered the start-up phase with gas production from six sour wells to date. This key milestone comes two months ahead of schedule, as the commissioning process progresses the plant’s capacity will be ramped up over the coming weeks. UK-based international engineering contractor Petrofac has provided engineering, procurement, construction management and commissioning support services worth around $1.25 billion for RHIP.

Located in the Harweel cluster of fields, deep in the Southern Omani desert, the megaproject includes sour gas processing facilities and associated gathering and injection systems and export pipelines. It will handle the production of oil and gas from the Harweel oil reservoirs via miscible gas injection and the production of gas with condensate from the Rabab reservoir through partial recycling of sour gas. When up to capacity, the facility will enable the: Export of sweet gas to the Salalah Gas Pipeline (SGL); Production of stabilised condensate which is exported to the Main Oil Line (MOL) via Marmul; and re-injection of gas to Rabab for condensate recovery and Harweel Oil reservoirs for Miscible Gas Injection.

“Delivering in-country value has been key to our success for the RHIP development and wider commitment to supporting the sustainable future of Oman. We have exceeded our targets for Omanisation, with Omani team members employed both at our Muscat office and onsite. Around 50 per cent of the project’s total procurement value was sourced within the Sultanate,” said Petrofac in a statement.

Related