Pesky ride

After remaining off the road for some time, teens on bikes are again causing traffic chaos on the busy thoroughfare in the capital. The weekend evenings are found to be their favourite time when the teens come out in groups on their mopeds by riding down the middle of the roads with no regard for others.

The teens engage in this dangerous activity despite regulations and repeated warnings from the Royal Oman Police and other authorities.

While new regulations has seen a marginal drop, an official at the Royal Oman Police said that children using unlicensed motorcycles is still worrying.

“They dangerously ride on the streets, beaches and residential neighborhoods, endangering not only their lives but also put the safety of other road users to risk,” said an ROP official.

But many simply leave the bikes in the middle of sidewalks or abandon them haphazardly on freeways while going to adjacent shops to do their purchases.

He said that despite a watch on the teens they manage to escape from being caught by the police.

“They come out in small groups and seeing the presence of the cops they not only ride off the road to avoid being caught, but alert their friends on checking,” he said.

The ROP has issued several warnings in the past calling motorcyclists to abide by traffic laws and avoid disorderly behavior while on road.

Law stipulates that motorcycles below 70cc should not be imported to the country as they do not meet the safety guidelines in Oman’s traffic law.

In most cases, these bikes are gifted to the teens either by their parents or kith and kin.

The ROP advised parents not to buy bikes for their children as it can risk their lives. Even if they do, the ROP advised them to give proper training on how to ride these mopeds without posing dangers to others and themselves.

It is important that the youths are given proper training. They should also be taught on the importance of wearing helmets.

“The decision itself is risky as these bikes are vulnerable to accidents leading to head injuries, disability and even loss of lives at a very tender age. Most of these bikers do not use helmets,” the official said.

According to the official, the chances of accident increase when they ride onto main roads.

Drivers of heavy vehicles may not notice these mopeds. Motorists in the alleys in residential areas should be aware of the risks posed by these bike riders.

While advising citizens and residents to report the unruly behavior of the teens on the roads to the authorities, the official said that action including confiscation of the vehicles could be taken against the culprits.

