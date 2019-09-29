Peruvian exports to Oman climb to $8m in 2018

Peru, one of the world’s fastest-growing Latin American nations, is all set to expand its exports of a wide range of goods to the Sultanate of Oman, a move that is aligned with the growing Peruvian exports to the wider Middle East region. Oman is one of the top priority destinations of Peru’s latest export master plan.

Driven by agricultural goods, Peruvian exports to Oman recorded a significant growth during the first seven months of 2019 when compared to the same period of the previous year. Peru exported $11 million worth of total goods to Oman in comparison to $6 million worth goods in 2018. The overall exports to Oman from Peru stood at $8 million in 2018, according to statistics from Peru Trade.

The major goods imported from Peru to Oman includes powder milk, Peruvian premium coal anthracite, fresh fruits, veterinary medicines, antibiotics, mangos, safety glass, valves and transport accessories.

The central location of Peru, the third largest nation in South America, facilitates its access to markets in Asia and North America.

Commenting on the improved trade relations between Peru and the Oman, Alvaro Silva Santisteban (pictured), Director of the Trade, Tourism & Investment Office Peru in the UAE, said, “We have implemented a strong plan to intensify our efforts to stimulate exports to Oman. The relationship between Peru and the Sultanate continues to go from strength to strength. Exports from Peru to the Oman continued its growth breaking all earlier records within the same period. Oman has become a key market for Peruvian companies and trade”.

