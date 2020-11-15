Peru interim leader under pressure to quit

Peru’s interim president, Manuel Merino, came under growing pressure on Sunday to resign after more than half his new cabinet stepped down following the deaths of two people in protests over the sudden ouster of his predecessor. Thousands of Peruvians have staged some of the country’s largest protests in decades – mostly peaceful but increasingly marred by clashes – since the Congress voted last Monday to remove Martin Vizcarra as president over bribery allegations, which he denies.

The political shakeup has come as Peru, the world’s No 2 copper producer, battles the coronavirus pandemic and what is expected to be its worst economic contraction in a century.

