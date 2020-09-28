Persepolis oust Al Sadd with late goal

Issa Alekasir scored with a brilliant late header on Sunday to put Iran’s Persepolis into the quarterfinals of the Asian Champions League with a 1-0 victory over Qatar’s Al Sadd. Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr also advanced with a similar margin with Moroccan Abderrazak Hamdallah on target in the 75th minute against domestic rivals Al Taawoun in the late match. On Sunday, the early match was decided when Alekasir leapt in front of the defence and powered the ball into the net in the 88th minute after Omid Alishah had executed a perfect corner at the new brand Education City Stadium, one of the venues for the 2022 Fifa World Cup. The result left the normally calm and collected Xavi furious as he felt Al Sadd could have earned a penalty had VAR been in use in the tournament. — AFP

