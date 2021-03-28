Permits for industrial investors to be streamlined

Coordinated action: Madayn, Environment Authority to cooperate in expediting requests for environmental permits



The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn) has signed a cooperation agreement with the Environment Authority to facilitate procedures for the investors and business owners in all industrial cities to obtain the necessary environmental permits for their projects through Madayn’s Masar Service Centre and in accordance with the provisions of the regulations organising the issuance of environmental permits.

The agreement was signed by Dr Abdullah bin Ali al Amri, Chairman of the Environment Authority and Hilal bin Hamad al Hasani, Chief Executive Officer of Madayn.

Al Amri emphasised that the cooperation programme with Madayn aims at facilitating and simplifying procedures for the investors through providing a specialised environmental team of the authority who will be present on an ongoing basis in all the industrial cities.

“The team will be responsible for issuing and renewing environmental-related licenses and requirements. Moreover, the cooperation programme aims at providing a number of job opportunities for specialists in the environmental field, as Madayn will provide them with the financial resources while administratively they will be employees of the authority’’, he said, adding: “We hope to see more of these cooperation programmes signed in order to enhance the investment climate in the Sultanate through facilitating the procedures for the investors.”

Ibtisam bint Ahmed al Faroojiyah, Director General of Investor Services at Madayn, commented that the cooperation programme comes along the lines of the objectives of Madayn Vision 2040 to manage and operate world-class business cities with an emphasis placed on the environmental standards.

“One of the key objectives of this cooperation programme is to reduce the operating cost for the investors by ensuring their compliance to the environmental standards in all production stages.

Representatives of the Environment Authority at Masar Service Centre will ensure that the standards are applied by the investors before commencing with the inspection operations at the industrial units’’, Al Farooji stated.

Madayn established Masar Service Centre to enhance flexible, easy and transparent dealings between the business community and the government, and provide a reliable and secure environment for the companies to conduct day-to-day transactions with the concerned bodies.

Madayn inaugurated Masar Service Centres in Al Rusayl and Suhar Industrial Cities last year, and is currently working on inaugurating Masar Service Centres in all the industrial cities during the current year.