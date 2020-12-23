Permission for first temple in Pakistani capital

Pakistani authorities have cleared the way for construction of the capital’s first Hindu temple, but without state money, a decision seen as an attempt to assuage concerns from some religious circles. “The authorities have granted permission to build the temple, but the government will not finance the construction,” Pritam Das, a leader of Islamabad’s Hindu community, said on Wednesday.

In June, Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced around half a million dollars for the construction of the temple, a community hall and crematorium, but some clerics in the country had objected at the move. The Capital Development Authority (CDA) halted construction of the boundary wall at the site of the Shri Krishan Mandir. — dpa

