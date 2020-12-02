Perez gets 8-year ban for match fixing

Spanish tennis player Enrique Lopez Perez has been banned from the sport for eight years for his involvement in match-fixing activities in three separate instances in 2017, the tennis Integrity Unit (TIU) said on Tuesday. Perez, 29, who reached a career-high singles ranking of 154 in 2018 and a best doubles ranking of 135 last year, was also fined $25,000. “The disciplinary case was heard by anti-corruption hearing officer Richard McLaren on November 5’’, the TIU said. “He found that Enrique Lopez Perez breached the rules of the tennis Anti-corruption Programme three times at tournaments in 2017, with two further charges unproven.” — Reuters

