Sports Tennis 

Perez gets 8-year ban for match fixing

Oman Observer

Spanish tennis player Enrique Lopez Perez has been banned from the sport for eight years for his involvement in match-fixing activities in three separate instances in 2017, the tennis Integrity Unit (TIU) said on Tuesday. Perez, 29, who reached a career-high singles ranking of 154 in 2018 and a best doubles ranking of 135 last year, was also fined $25,000. “The disciplinary case was heard by anti-corruption hearing officer Richard McLaren on November 5’’, the TIU said. “He found that Enrique Lopez Perez breached the rules of the tennis Anti-corruption Programme three times at tournaments in 2017, with two further charges unproven.” — Reuters

You May Also Like

Bangladesh suffer new injury blow for NZ tour

Oman Observer Comments Off on Bangladesh suffer new injury blow for NZ tour

West Ham win Feghouli appeal against red card

Oman Observer Comments Off on West Ham win Feghouli appeal against red card

Moyes off the mark as West Ham draw with Leicester

Oman Observer Comments Off on Moyes off the mark as West Ham draw with Leicester