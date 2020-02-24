PepsiCo buys Chinese snack brand Be & Cheery for $705 million

BEIJING: PepsiCo Inc has agreed to buy Chinese snack brand Be & Cheery from local jujube maker Haoxiangni Health Food Co Ltd for $705 million, the companies said.

The US multinational food and beverage maker said the acquisition of Be & Cheery, which sells snacks from nuts to dried fruits mainly on Chinese e-commerce platforms, was an important step in its goal to become China’s leading consumer-focused food and beverage company.

“Be & Cheery adds direct-to-consumer capability, positioning us to capitalise on continued growth in e-commerce, and a local brand that is able to stretch across a broad portfolio of products, through both online and offline channels,” Ram Krishnan, CEO of PepsiCo Greater China, said in a statement on Sunday.

“We also expect to leverage Be & Cheery’s innovation and consumer insights capabilities to drive innovation in other key PepsiCo growth markets.” Haoxiangni, which is based in the city of Hangzhou, said in a separate filing that it had decided to sell as it wanted to focus on the jujube business. — Reuters

