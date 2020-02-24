Business 

PepsiCo buys Chinese snack brand Be & Cheery for $705 million

Oman Observer

BEIJING: PepsiCo Inc has agreed to buy Chinese snack brand Be & Cheery from local jujube maker Haoxiangni Health Food Co Ltd for $705 million, the companies said.
The US multinational food and beverage maker said the acquisition of Be & Cheery, which sells snacks from nuts to dried fruits mainly on Chinese e-commerce platforms, was an important step in its goal to become China’s leading consumer-focused food and beverage company.
“Be & Cheery adds direct-to-consumer capability, positioning us to capitalise on continued growth in e-commerce, and a local brand that is able to stretch across a broad portfolio of products, through both online and offline channels,” Ram Krishnan, CEO of PepsiCo Greater China, said in a statement on Sunday.
“We also expect to leverage Be & Cheery’s innovation and consumer insights capabilities to drive innovation in other key PepsiCo growth markets.” Haoxiangni, which is based in the city of Hangzhou, said in a separate filing that it had decided to sell as it wanted to focus on the jujube business. — Reuters

You May Also Like

Salalah Port weighs container link with Mazyouna Free Zone

Conrad Prabhu Comments Off on Salalah Port weighs container link with Mazyouna Free Zone

Oil prices surge 20 per cent after Saudi attack

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oil prices surge 20 per cent after Saudi attack

Oil giant Saudi Aramco selects underwriters for IPO

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oil giant Saudi Aramco selects underwriters for IPO