People stick to safety norms against Covid-19

SALALAH: Most of the shopping outlets dealing in groceries and essentials reported high demand for masks and hand gloves as a result of the awareness campaign by authorities among the people on the importance of adhering the Supreme Committee’s call to maintain maximum precaution against Covid-19.

Shopping outlets reported 50 to 60 per cent more demand for masks, gloves and other safety kits from the shoppers who came for shopping soon after the announcement of moon sighting and declaration of Eid holidays.

The management of these shopping outlets, however, maintained that there was enough stock of masks and hand gloves at their stores.

Most of the people were seen wearing masks and gloves while doing shopping, while 90 per cent put on masks before stepping out of their houses. The awareness or may be the strictness of the Royal Oman Police was so high that most of drivers were seen carrying a mask even if they were driving alone.

Some 15 days ago same alertness was missing in Salalah, may be due to Dhofar Governorate having less number of cases, with total being 23, 16 recovered, one death and six sick.

“People here were taking the Covid-19 protocols lightly, but now the level of alertness is very high and it is in right direction to maintain the numbers at lower levels and finally combat Covid-19,” said Ashraf Ali and added it was very important untill some medicines and vaccines were developed.

The level of alertness can be found in Eid greetings through social media in which most of the images and text messages have mention of ‘celebrating Eid at home and observe social distancing to avoid the spread of novel coronavirus’.

People are generally avoiding assistance of domestic help as an effective measure to maintain the principle of social distancing and avoid any chance of aloowing Covid-19 carrier in the household. But there are some sensible people who are providing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to their domestic helps.

Afroza, a housemaid, admitted that her employer, who is a school teacher, calls her three days in a week and takes maximum hygiene care. “Though I take care of not going anywhere to avoid contacts and maintain social distancing, my employer gives me a PPE kit on every visit. I find it a good way to keep the virus at bay and keep everyone safe in the house,” she said.