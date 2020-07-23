People should ensure they return home by 7 pm: ROP

Muscat: Brigadier Said al Asmi, Director General of Operations, Royal Oman Police said that fines will be imposed as a result of the violation of the decision to prevent movement.

“Reference can be made to Article 9 of the decision of the Inspector General of Police and Customs No.151, which stipulated the amounts of fines; violators shall pay RO100, and in case of non-adherence, the violation shall be dealt with in coordination with the Public Prosecution,” he said.

Everyone must take the necessary actions before the timing of closure to ensure that all shops are closed and that they are in their residence before 7 PM, as the prevention of movement starts at 7 PM.

The individual violations recorded during the past period included not wearing face masks in public places. Other violations by facilities were of not complying with the controls of organizing the client access, as some of them entered without wearing face masks.