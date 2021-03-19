People and the secrecy of their vaccination!

In the past three months, or since the start of immunisation for the coronavirus (Covid-19), people have become somewhat obsessed with vaccination pictures. Interestingly, we saw how the images that show the muscle that covers the upper arm were recently famous as a site for the injection of most Covid-19 vaccines, and in the first months it became like a flood on various social media. And after a year of misery and chaos, perhaps it has become digital evidence of the comfort and elation that comes with boosting immunity. Without doubt, it is also a mass plea to others, including those who may be wary, for joining the people who have acquired immunity against the coronavirus after receiving the vaccine!

Even as every immunisation jab evoked public joy, another one was received silently because of guilt or fear. Especially since many of the beneficiaries of these early vaccines chose to hide them even from close friends and family — those people who would benefit most from the protection provided by the vaccination!

What seems to be the reasons behind the concealment of taking vaccines for these people is the concern that they would be accused of not being among the target group at the present time according to the scheduling of the distribution of the vaccine, while others may have been wary of exposing their health issues that qualify them to take the vaccine. Yet there are many in our community who are grateful to have taken the vaccine and they were happy to be protected and also happy to help in stamping out the pandemic.

In fact, I must emphasise here that the disclosures about taking the vaccine are not only related to bragging or publishing a picture of you that you got the vaccine. Indeed, personal narrations of individual vaccinations can help influence hesitation and uncertainty among people and of course, we are aware of the importance of spreading them as these vaccines are safe and effective.

However, for some people revealing their vaccination status means explicitly acknowledging the health status that qualified them in the first place. There are conditions that determine the eligibility category, which may carry a social burden for some people. For instance, you find a case that was keen to glorify the virtues of vaccination, but felt embarrassed to admit that she had been vaccinated because of her work and even her family, as she did not want anyone to know about her diabetes and asthma. So how about those young patients who, sadly some of them, suffer from diseases such as HIV and who undoubtedly this qualifies them to take the vaccine while originally their families may not know their true diseases!

Perhaps we somehow realise that people should not be obligated to share their immunisation status, but more questions about the immunisation status are compelling to answer them, especially since employers, airlines and even entire countries have already begun to explore the idea of tracking people’s immunisation even if they actually took the vaccine. Ultimately, these check-in processes could pass into “vaccine passports” which would give the green light for some people to re-enter workplaces or board airplanes.

Although we have dealt with these limited-release vaccines for now — if I can say so — every injection you place on your arm will benefit everyone else still in line. Not to mention that at some point along this path we see the majority getting the vaccine, they will definitely reveal themselves as vaccinated — not as different individuals — but as one of the tens of thousands in our society.

Dr Yousuf Ali al Mulla, MD, Ministry of Health, is a medical innovator and educator. For any queries regarding the content of the column he can be contacted at: dryusufalmulla@gmail.com

