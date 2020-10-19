Penalty for unlicensed nurseries

Muscat: The operators of unlicensed nurseries will face a fine of no less than RO 1,000 and not more than RO 5,000. In a circular, the Ministry of Social development warned entities for violating executive regulations of Child Law (No. 125/2019).

The circular is follow up on the issue of mushrooming of illegal home nurseries, which are not subjected to any supervisory authority across the governorates of the Sultanate.

For nursery under the Ministry of Social Development, the regulations stipulate that the principal of the nursery must be a woman with priority for Omanis. She must be a graduate in psychology, sociology, social service, or similar other disciplines approved by the ministry

As for the nanny in the nursery, her qualification should not be less than the tenth grade, or its equivalent. As for non-Omanis, she must have a university degree that is not less than a diploma in the field of childhood, or its equivalent, in addition to having a professional certificate issued by an accredited institution. She must be not less than twenty years old, and not more than fifty five years old. She must have experience of not less than one year with priority given to Omani women.

Nannies should be fit and free from contagious and chronic diseases, and should submit a medical certificate issued by a health institution approved by the Ministry of Health,

The regulation also stipulates that whoever applies to establish a private nursery to be an Omani or a citizen of the GCC countries, except for community nurseries. The applicant should be fully qualified, to be not less than twenty-five years old, to be of good conduct and behaviour, and has not previously been sentenced for a felony or crime involving breach of honour or trust, and to have a qualification not less than a diploma (at least two years after the General Diploma),

As for the conditions of the premises designated for the nursery, it must conform to health, environmental, educational and public safety conditions. It should be an independent building with air conditioning with separate entrance, a private yard, hall for games and activities equipped with educational and recreational means and tools appropriate to the age of children.

A competent authority can close the nursery for a period not exceeding three months if there is a risk to the safety of the children, or violation of the regulations.