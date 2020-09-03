Pelosi says visit to hair salon was a ‘setup’

LOS ANGELES: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday she was set up by a San Francisco salon where she was videotaped not wearing a face mask after getting her hair washed, in violation of the city’s coronavirus restrictions.

“This salon owes me an apology,” Pelosi said in response to questions from reporters at the end of a news conference on the Democrats’ proposed coronavirus relief act that is stalled in the Senate. “… It was clearly a set-up. I take responsibility for falling for a set-up by a neighbouhood salon I’ve gone to for many years.”

Security camera footage from the eSalon showed Pelosi inside, passing by with wet hair and a mask wrapped around her neck and being trailed by a hair stylist who was wearing a mask. The footage from Monday was provided by the owner of the salon to Fox News, which first reported the story on Tuesday.

The images prompted a torrent of criticism on Wednesday that Pelosi and other Democrats were hypocritical for placing restrictions on Americans that they themselves are unwilling to follow.

President Donald Trump was among the Republicans who weighed in. “Crazy Nancy Pelosi is being decimated for having a beauty parlor opened, when all others are closed, and for not wearing a Mask — despite constantly lecturing everyone else,” Trump tweeted on Wednesday morning. “We will almost certainly take back the House, and send Nancy packing!”

Businesses such as hair salons are subject to a patchwork of regulations in California, based in part on how severe the coronavirus crisis is in the counties and cities where they are based. — dpa

Related