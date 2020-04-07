Peak of Covid-19 in Oman likely to start in 2-3 weeks

Muscat: The peak of the Covid-19 pandemic in Oman is around two to three weeks away, this was stated by Dr Ahmed al Saeedi, Minister of Health on Monday.

“The peak of Covid-19 in the Sultanate is likely to start, according to current data, within two to three weeks from now,” the minister said.

The Ministry of Health reported 40 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of infected to 371. The capital, which reported 40 cases on Tuesday, continues to top the list with 293 cases and 29 recovered, followed by Al Dhakilyah (23 cases), South Batinah (16 ), Musandam (3), Al Dhahirah (3), South Sharqiyah (1), Buraimi (1), North Batinah (22), Dhofar (8) and North Sharqiyah (1). Two Covid-19-related deaths reported in the Sultanate have been from Muscat – first death, a 72-year-old citizen, was recorded on March 31 and the second death, again a 72-year-old citizen who contracted the disease earlier, was reported on Saturday, April 4.

According to MoH, 262 of the 257 cases reported in Muscat are currently sick.

Currently, the Muttrah wilayat of Muscat is being placed in isolation of the prevalence of societal transmission, the Minister of Health in reply to question recently. He said, “Muttrah has been put under quarantine because of the prevalence of societal transmission, which is the transmission of the virus to people without contacting infected persons and not related to travel.” Royal Oman Police (ROP) has provided alternative access and exit to Muttrah, which has been in lockdown since April 1. The alternative route is Qurum- Darsait – Muttrah – Muscat- Al Bustan (seaside) road. The ROP has been stopping people at strategic points in Muttrah from leaving the wilayat for unjustified reasons.