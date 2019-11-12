PDO wins top award at ADIPEC 2019

Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) and iNNOVATEQ have won a prestigious award at this year’s Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC), which is billed as the most influential event in the global oil and gas industry.

The joint submission titled the Digital Transformation of PDO’s Wells, Reservoirs, and Facilities Management through the Nibras Platform was named the Digital Transformation Project of The Year.

Nibras, a web-based solution, is used to integrate all the processes, proactively identify issues by exception and automate workflows. It allowed the Company to embark on a transformational journey to its wells, reservoirs, and facilities management by adopting Lean continuous improvement business methodology, which has resulted in the streamlining of processes and digitalisation as a means to proactively manage its assets.

In addition, PDO’s Diversity and Inclusion Programme was also one of the finalists in the Oil and Gas Inclusion and Diversity Company of The Year category at the awards, which attracted over 600 submissions from more than 50 countries.

PDO Managing Director Raoul Restucci said: “I congratulate the winners and finalists for their magnificent achievements, which have once again demonstrated the excellence of PDO on the international stage.

“These awards show that we are staying true to our corporate vision to be renowned and respected for the excellence of our people and the value we create for Oman and all our stakeholders.”

Under the theme of “Excellence in Energy”, the focus of this year’s ADIPEC was on the need to embed technology, promote innovative business models, support environmental sustainability and foster talented workforces.

Restucci added: “With the advent of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, we are increasingly leveraging digital systems, automation, artificial intelligence and data analytics and Nibras, which was developed in-house by PDO, has been a core enabler in the Company providing incredible value by enhancing staff efficiency, compliance and data quality.”

