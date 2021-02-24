PDO taps Belgian firm to study ‘green hydrogen’ pilot

Sustainable fuel: The seven-month-long study will delve into the feasibility of pilot-scale ‘green hydrogen’ production centring on two possible locations: (1) PDO’s solar-panelled car park at its Mina Al Fahal headquarters, and (2) the site of 100 MW Amin Solar Renewable Energy Project

Petroleum Development Oman (PDO), the largest producer of hydrocarbons in the Sultanate, has tapped Belgium-based consultancy firm Hinicio to study the feasibility of developing a ‘green hydrogen’ pilot within its expansive Block 6 license.

According to a high-level official of the majority state-owned energy firm, the seven-month-long study will delve into the feasibility of pilot-scale ‘green hydrogen’ production centring on two possible locations: (1) PDO’s solar-panelled car park at its Mina Al Fahal headquarters in Muscat Governorate, and (2) the site of 100 MW Amin Solar Renewable Energy Project in the south of PDO’s concession.

Dr Zakiya al Azri, Corporate Research and Development Advisor at PDO, said the pilot will help PDO evaluate the efficacy and viability of ‘green hydrogen’ technologies before they can be rolled out as commercial scale projects.

Speaking during a recent webinar, Dr Zakiya said PDO’s pursuit of green hydrogen is driven by a desire to reduce its dependence on natural gas for its energy requirements while, at the same time, exploring low or zero carbon fuel alternatives as part of a commitment to reducing greenhouse gases (GHG) responsible for global warming.

While green hydrogen produced from the Mina al Fahal based pilot will help power passenger buses, car and trucks, the green energy resource from the Amin Solar site is proposed to be injected into the gas pipeline, as well as used as an alternative to diesel in generators currently installed at remote sites, among other applications.

Brussels-based Hinicio specialises in providing sustainable energy and transport solutions to governments, public sector authorities, industrial groups and entrepreneurs. The company has also developed a competence centre in the field of hydrogen and fuel cells in Brussels.