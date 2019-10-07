PDO score massive victory; NBO, Modern win too

MUSCAT: PDO inflicted a massive 246-run defeat on OCT Amerat in a huge mismatch at Muscat Municipality ground 1 in Amerat on Friday.

Batting first, PDO amassed 315 for 8 in 30 overs thanks to fluent knocks by Mazhar javed (60), Mohammed Shafaf (45) and Rajesh Khetani (39). Haitham Khalid and Nasser Haider claimed three and two wickets respectively.

OCT Amerat failed to mount even a semblance of a fight, folding up for a paltry 69 in the 20th over. Captain Zakir Khan and Abdul Naveed were the most successful PDO bowlers, picking up three wickets each.

Brief scores (B Division): PDO 315 for 8 in 30 overs (Mazhar Javed 60 – 8×4, Mohammed Shafaf 45 – 9×4, Rajesh Khetani 39 – 7×4; Haitham Khalid 3-43, Nasser Haider 2-36, Pervez al Balushi 2-55) trounced OCT Amerat 69 all out in 19.3 overs (Nathar al Balushi 22 – 2×4; Zakir Khan 3-5, Abdul Naveed 3-9) by 246 runs.

4-wicket win for NBO

Zaheer Abbas and Yasir Jamal bowled brilliantly to power NBO to an exciting 4-wicket victory in what was seen as the battle of big banks at Muscat Municipality ground 3.

Bank Muscat failed to post a big total on the board, getting dismissed for 117 in the 18th over due to Zaheer’s 4 for 24 and Yasir’s 3 for 16. Only opener Mohsin Nazir offered some resistance in his top score of 35.

NBO raced to the target with 20 balls yet to be bowled, scoring 121 for 6. Mustansar Hussain (33) and Syed Arfan (26) were its main scorers.

Brief scores (C Division): Bank Muscat 117 all out in 17.5 overs (Mohsin Nazir 35 – 5×4. Zaheer Abbas 4-24, Yasir Jamal 3-16) lost to NBO 121 for 6 in 16.4 overs (Mustansar Hussain 33- 4×4, Syed Arfan 26 – 5×4; Ashish Gupta 2-13, Asghar Khan 2-14) by 4 wickets.

Kamaljot shines for Modern

In another C Division clash, Kamaljot Singh’s superb all-round performance helped Modern Mraq to a thrilling 4-wicket win over Mott MacDonald at Muscat Municipality ground 1.

Asked to bat first, Mott MacDonald scored a robust 165 for 9 in 20 overs thanks to key contributions by Sagar Ingle (33), Sibramanian (26) and Javed Tanashah (25). Kamaljot was

the pick of Modern bowlers, taking 3 for 33.

Jahid Mohammed and Shoaib Mohammed bowled well too, taking two wickets each.

Usman Asghar and Kamaljot singh led the charge in a pulsating chase, scoring 50 and 43 respectively as Modern surpassed the target on the last ball of the final over, securing a sensational victory. Prsanth Ganapthay bagged three wickets.

Brief scores (C Division): Mott MacDonald 165 for 9 in 20 overs (Sagar Ingle 33 – 4×4, Sibramanian 26 – 2×4, 1×6, Javed Tanashah 25 – 1×4; Kamaljot Singh 3-33, Jahid Mohammed Hasam 2-31, Shoaib Mohammed 2-32) lost to Modern Mraq 166 for 6 in 20 overs (Usman Asghar 50 – 7×4, Kamaljot Singh 43 – 6×4, Vyopari Aasib 21 – 3×4, 1×6; Prsanth Ganapthay 3-18) by 4 wickets.