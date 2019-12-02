PDO, Mott MacDonald and Basta score victories

MUSCAT: A scintillating century by PDO run machine Abdul Naveed steered his side to a thumping 103-run victory against GB Al Mardhuf in a B Division match at Muscat Municipality ground 1 in Amerat on Friday.

Naveed’s 138 came off only 79 balls, helping PDO to 288 for 4 in 28 overs. Mazhar Javed and Rajesh Khetani contributed 56 and 37 not out respectively.

Al Mardhuf got off to a flying start, scoring 82 without loss in 6 overs but with the fall of openers Shuaib Ismail al Balushi (42 off 26) and Ali Muhammed (36 off 36) the team was shot out for 185 in the 27th over. Shakeel Khan, Zubair and Zakir Khan all claimed three wickets for PDO.

Brief Scores (B Division): PDO 288 for 4 in 28 overs (Abdul Naveed 138 – 16×4, 4×6, Mazhar Javed 56 – 7×4, Ali Muhammed 1-17) routed GB-Al Mardhuf 185 all out in 26.1 overs (Shuaib Ismail 42 – 7×4, 1×6, Ali Muhammed 36 – 6×4. Shakeel Khan, 3-12, Zubair 3-24, Zakir Khan 3-37) by 103 runs.

Prasad POWERS Basta

In another B Division game, leaders Basta CT eased past OCT Seeb thanks to Prasad Peruli’s superb 69 at Muscat Municipality ground 2.

OCT Seeb failed to post a big total on the board, managing only 187 for 9 in 30 overs, Abbas al balushi (50) and Yousuf al Balushi (49) making the bulk of runs. Murtaza Shah, Nazish Mohammed and Qamar Nazir picked up two wickets each.

Basta overhauled the target without much fuss, scoring 188 for 6 in the 28th over thanks to brilliant batting by Prasad (69 not out off 76) and Deepak Gakhar (35 off 26).

Brief Scores (B Division): OCT Seeb 187 for 9 in 30 overs (Abbas al Balushi 50 – 5×4, 1×6, Yousaf al Balushi 49 – 4×4, 2×6, Murtaza Shah 2-16, Nazish Mohammed 2-35, Qamar Nazir 2-28) lost to Basta CT 188 for 6 in 27.5 overs (Prasad Peruli 69 – 8×4, Deepak Gakhar 35 – 5×4, 1×6, Yousaf al Balushi 2-44, Issam Othman 2-23) by 4 wickets

Javed stars in easy win

Opener Javed Tanasha struck a solid 60 off 50 balls, taking Mott MacDonald to a comfortable 7-wicket win over Orient Travels GBL at Muscat Municipality ground 3.

Orient Travels scored 164 for 6 in 20 overs, Anil Kumar topscoring with 62 and Tanveer Rana contributing 24. Bronal Baroj bagged two wickets.

Thanks to Javed’s superb batting and Yash Toprani’s 28-ball 36, Mott MacDonald secured victory in 18 overs, scoring 165 for 3.

Brief Scores (C Division): Orient Travels GBL 164 for 6 in 20 overs (Anil Kumar 62 – 6×4, 3×6, Tanveer Rana 24 – 2×4, Bronal Barboj 2-15) lost to Mott MacDonald 165 for 3 in 18 overs (Javed Tanasha 60 – 7×4, Yash Toprani 36 – 3×4, Khalid Ahmad 2-31) by 7 wickets.

