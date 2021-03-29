PDO managing director receives Order of Merit

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik has bestowed the Order of Merit upon the Managing Director of Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) in appreciation of his efforts and kind contributions in his field of work.

The medal was handed over by His Highness Sayyid Asa’ad Bin Tarik Al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs.

“We are pleased to extend our congratulations to Managing Director Raoul Restucci for receiving the Order of Merit from His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik,” PDO said in a statement. ONA